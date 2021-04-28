Stephen Straker joins EDI as Business Development Manager for Canada
Hired to enhance EDI’s presence in Canada and North America.
Canada is an important market for EDI and this is why we have appointed an experienced person such as Stephen to focus on this area.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market data vendor Exchange Data International (EDI) has hired former Head of Sales at GFT Group Stephen Straker, for the role of Business Development Manager, Canada. Stephen will lead EDI’s programs in Canada and is already networking with key market participants.
— Jonathan Bloch, CEO at EDI
Based in Toronto, Stephen will be responsible for enhancing EDI’s presence in Canada’s financial and FinTech communities as a unique alternative to more rigid, traditional market data providers. EDI’s solutions include corporate actions, fixed income, investment funds, pricing, reference, tax, economic, derivatives, and short interest data.
Stephen has a wealth of experience in the Canadian market, dating back to his early professional days as a trader on the floor of the Toronto Stock Exchange. He has spent his 25+ year career in financial markets as a trader and investment advisor; builder and leader of sales, strategy, and business development teams; and regional sales head of a global capital markets consultancy firm. Most recently, Stephen founded his own practice as a business development and strategy consultant as the founder of Red Leaf Ventures.
