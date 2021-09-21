Suspects Sought in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the Third and Fourth Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred on Saturday, September 18, 2021, in the Third and Fourth Districts.

Armed Robbery (Gun)/ Theft One (Stolen Auto): At approximately 12:19 am, the suspects were in a black Lexus SUV, when they approached the victim in the 1600 block of 5th Street, Northwest. The suspects exited the vehicle, brandished handguns, and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 21-133-821

Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 2:00 am, the suspects were in a black Lexus SUV, when they approached the victim, who was on a scooter, in the 3200 block of Sherman Street, Northwest. The suspect vehicle struck the victim and the suspects exited and assaulted the victim. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property. The victims complied then the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 21-133-886

Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 2:09 am, the suspects were in a black Lexus SUV, when they approached the victims in the 600 block of U Street, Northwest. The suspect exited the vehicle and one of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victims’ property. The victims complied then the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 21-133-847

Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 2:15 am, the suspects were in a black Lexus SUV, when they approached the victims in the 900 block of Westminster Street, Northwest. The suspects exited the vehicle, brandished handguns, and demanded the victims’ property. The victims complied then the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 21-133-889

Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 2:38 am, the suspects were in a black Lexus SUV, when they approached the victim in the 1600 block of 8th Street, Northwest. The suspects exited the vehicle. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied then the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 21-133-854

Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 3:00 am, the suspects were in a black Lexus SUV, when they approached the victims in the area of Irving Street and Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The suspects exited the vehicle, brandished handguns and demanded the victims’ property. The victims complied then the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 21-133-867