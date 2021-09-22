World Alzheimer's Day, Celebrity Yoga Instructor And Caretaker, Robin Downes Shows How Yoga Can Help Those With Dementia
Robin Downes, alongside her father, demonstrates the ways that yoga can improve cognition and focus for people suffering from dementiaLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Alzheimer's Day is September 21st, and Robin Downes, Emmy Award winning yoga instructor and founder of Yoga Flava™, is celebrating by teaching caregivers and sufferers of dementia how they can use yoga to combat this widespread condition. In her recent web series episode, "Caregivers Embracing Eldercare," Robin meets with doctors and experienced caregivers to discuss the reality of being a caregiver and provide support along with ideas for ways to better care for the elderly.
"Caregivers Embracing Eldercare," which can be viewed on Yoga Flava's YouTube channel, serves as the first installment of season 2 of Robin's live series. The entire series is streamed on Robin's private Facebook group, "Caregivers Embracing Eldercare." The Facebook page is a support group for caregivers who work with elderly patients. Robin hosts live sessions every Sunday where she discusses "the challenges of modern day elder care." She brings on a variety of guests that share their own caregiving experiences and share unique methods of healing. Robin and her father, Sergeant Major William Downes, do simple, accessible yoga poses to help improve concentration, recall, and overall wellbeing for her father and herself. Being a caregiver is mentally taxing, and yoga can be equally as beneficial for the caretaker as it is for the elderly patient.
Following the release of this episode, Robin is gearing up for the premiere of her documentary, Yoga Flava: The Silva Lining. The documentary takes a closer look at Robin's emergence into her role as a caregiver and how she has embraced this challenge. Robin and her father share their story and give the viewer a firsthand look at the ways that yoga has improved her father's health as well as her relationship with him. The trailer for the documentary, which is set to release in 2022, is currently available on the Yoga Flava YouTube channel, along with countless videos on yoga, caregiving, and everything in between.
Robin Downes will also be doing a special pop-up event at the Mazatlán Jazz Festival from October 8-11 as part of her 25th anniversary celebration. The event will be a one-of-a-kind yoga experience taught by Robin Downes herself. The relaxing class is being held at Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, a venue perfect for an afternoon of relaxation and healing. Tickets are currently available on the Mazatlán Jazz Festival website, with a wide variety of packages to choose from.
About Yoga Flava™
Yoga Flava™ is a yoga company founded by Robin Downes with the goal of blending ancient yoga practices with urban culture and modern music. Robin Downes is a certified yoga instructor with 25 years of experience and a client list boasting several Hollywood stars. Anyone can experience Yoga Flava™ across multiple platforms, including the blog, newsletter, YouTube channel, and virtual classes. This year Yoga Flava™ celebrates its 25th anniversary, and Downes invites everyone to partake in the celebration through a variety of special events. Website: www.YogaFlava.com YouTube: www.youtube.com/YogaflavaTV lnstagram: https://www.instagram.com/yogaflava/
