Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Seven to the Florida Cybersecurity Advisory Council

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Michael McConnell, Jaromy Kuhl, Pedro Allende, Linda Reid, Eli Dominitz, Jason Raymond and Benjamin Miron to the Florida Cybersecurity Advisory Council.

Michael McConnell

McConnell is Executive Director of Cyber Florida housed at the University of South Florida. A retired United States Navy Vice Admiral, he is the former Director of the National Security Agency and a former United States Director of National Intelligence. McConnell earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from Furman University and master’s degree in public administration from George Washington University.

Jaromy Kuhl

Kuhl is a Professor of Mathematics and Statistics and Dean of the Hal Marcus College of Science and Engineering at the University of West Florida. He oversees the university’s cybersecurity program and has taught courses in coding theory, linear algebra and mathematics research. Kuhl earned bachelor’s degrees in mathematics and physics, a master’s degree in mathematics and a PhD in mathematics from the University of Mississippi.

Pedro Allende

Allende is a former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure, Risk and Resilience Policy at the United States Department of Homeland Security. Previously, he was Senior Advisor and Director of Strategic Initiatives at the United States Department of Energy and a Counselor to the Secretary and White House Liaison at the United States Department of Labor. Allende earned his bachelor’s degree in economics, master’s degree in decision and information science and juris doctorate from the University of Florida.

Linda Reid

Reid is Vice President of Security for the Walt Disney Company. Previously, she was Director of Global Intelligence for the Walt Disney Company and an Intelligence Officer at the Central Intelligence Agency. A member of Florida’s Cybersecurity Task Force, she earned her bachelor’s degree in English from the University of California Los Angeles.

Eli Dominitz

Dominitz is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Q6 Cyber. Previously, he was Managing Director at Broadband Capital Management, Partner at Jacobs Private Equity and an Associate Principal at McKinsey and Co. Dominitz earned his bachelor’s degree in computer science from York University and master of business administration from Harvard Business School.

Jason Raymond

Raymond is Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer for GuideWell and Florida Blue. Previously, he was named the 2019 Jacksonville Business Journal’s Information Technology Leader of the Year and served on Florida’s Cybersecurity Task Force. Raymond earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida and master of business administration from the University of Phoenix.

Benjamin Miron

Miron is Vice President of Infrastructure and Cybersecurity for NextEra Energy. Previously, he was Senior Director for Information Technology Security at NextEra Energy and Chief Information Security Officer for General Electric. A member of the Florida Cybersecurity Task Force, he earned his bachelor’s degree in computer systems engineering from the University of Massachusetts.

