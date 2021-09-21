Missouri Attorney General Schmitt Files Amicus Brief in Support of Rae’s Café

Sep 21, 2021, 15:59 PM by AG Schmitt

Today, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed an amicus brief in support of Rae’s Café in their lawsuit against Jackson County. The brief, which was filed earlier today in the case Jackson County v. Rae’s Café, argues that Rae’s Café, now Rae’s Private Club, is in compliance with the mask mandate and that Jackson County has violated the owner’s due process rights.