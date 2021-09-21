Post Session Report:: Tuesday, September 21, 2021

SB 318, PN 326 (Scavello) – An Act amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in hunting and furtaking, further providing for hunting on Sunday prohibited. A vote of 47-2 was recorded.

SB 461, PN 469 (Baker) – Amends Title 35 to mandate Senate confirmation of the state Director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA). A vote of 30-19 was recorded.

SB 302, PN 905 (Yaw) – An Act prohibiting the use of certain class B firefighting foams under certain circumstances; and imposing powers and duties on the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the State Fire Commissioner. A vote of 39-10 was recorded.

SB 709, PN 812 (Tomlinson) – Establishes the CMV (cytomegalovirus) Education and Newborn Screening Act, providing for CMV education and newborn screening.

Amendment A02280 (Tomlinson) – the amendment strikes that “successor” catchall language and clarifies that required screening includes testing approved on or before the effective date of this act by DOH or the CDC.

The amendment passed and the bill went over in its order.

SB 739, PN 874 (Stefano) – Amends Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, further providing for definitions and for assistance to fire companies and EMS companies.

Amendment A01942 (Stefano) – The bill will add the following representatives to the ARC.

Pa Professional Fire Fighters Association.

Pennsylvania Career Fire Chiefs Association

of DCED or designee.

of DCNR or designee.

The amendment passed and the bill went over in its order.

HR 139, PN 2116 (Labs) – A Concurrent Resolution extending in whole or approving the issuance of a new disaster emergency declaration in response to the aftereffects of Hurricane Ida.

Amendment A02308 (Muth) – The amendment extends the disaster declaration for Hurricane Ida to November 29, 2021. Under the resolution the current expiration date of the disaster declaration is October 27, 2021.

The amendment failed with by a vote of 21-28 and the resolution was adopted by a vote of 49-0.