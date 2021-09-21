Watch Out for Flood-Damaged Used Cars for Sale After Hurricane Ida

Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Even though North Carolina avoided the direct impact of Hurricane Ida, North Carolinians can still fall victim to its effects. The hurricane provides an opportunity for dishonest car dealers who prey on unsuspecting customers by selling them flood-damaged cars. A car with pre-existing water damage is not easy to identify, especially if the dealer has put effort into cleaning it up.

That’s why North Carolinians should protect themselves by checking for the following signs of flooding when thinking about buying a used car:

• Water stains, mildew, or sand and silt under the carpets, headliner, and behind the dashboard • Signs of oxidation on wires or under the hood • A musty interior odor that has been covered up by air freshener • Dampness in the seats and carpets • New items in the car that don’t match the original design

Remember, if an offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Take your time to make a used car purchase and know that you can take the car to a mechanic you trust for a pre-purchase inspection. These inspections cost around $100 and can save you money if the car is damaged. You can also look up the title history on vehiclehistory.gov to look for any indication the vehicle was damaged or came from an area that recently flooded.

Visit our website for more used car buying tips, and call our office at 877-5-NO-SCAM if you have concerns about a car dealer.