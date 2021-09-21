Sen. Bill Eigel Congratulates Francis Howell Middle School for National Blue Ribbon School Recognition

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, congratulates Francis Howell Middle School for being named a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School.

Francis Howell Middle School is one of eight schools that were recognized as 2021 Missouri Gold Star Schools last month. The Missouri Gold Star Program was established by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in 1991 to recognize high-achieving schools in the state. This program follows the same guidelines set by the U.S. Department of Education for their National Blue Ribbon Schools Program. To be eligible for the Missouri Gold Star Program, schools must also apply to the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program.

“The teachers and staff of Francis Howell Middle School have once again raised the bar of academic excellence,” Sen. Eigel said. “I am immensely proud of their hard work and dedication to providing our students a well-rounded education in a welcoming learning environment. I know our community is also proud of you and thankful for everything you do for the students of Francis Howell Middle School. Congratulations again on winning this impressive award.”

The 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools award ceremony will be held Nov. 4-5 in National Harbor, Maryland.

