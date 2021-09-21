VSP Special Operations / Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A303727
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Thomas Howard
STATION: VSP - Special Operations
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: September 21, 2021 at 0915 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89S, Mile marker 36.3, Brookfield, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Walter Baldwin
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 27, 2021, at approximately 0915 hours, the Vermont State Police
stopped to assisted a disabled motorist on Interstate 89, near mile marker 36.3,
in the Town of Brookfield. Troopers identified the operator of the disabled
vehicle as Walter Baldwin, of Montpelier, VT.
Baldwin had active court conditions which stated he could not operate a motor
vehicle, including a car, truck, or motorcycle. Baldwin was issued a citation to
appear in Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on October 27, 2021
for the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release. The vehicle was
subsequently towed from the scene.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: October 27, 2021 at 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
