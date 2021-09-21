VSP Special Operations / Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A303727

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Thomas Howard

STATION: VSP - Special Operations

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: September 21, 2021 at 0915 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89S, Mile marker 36.3, Brookfield, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Walter Baldwin

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 27, 2021, at approximately 0915 hours, the Vermont State Police

stopped to assisted a disabled motorist on Interstate 89, near mile marker 36.3,

in the Town of Brookfield. Troopers identified the operator of the disabled

vehicle as Walter Baldwin, of Montpelier, VT.

Baldwin had active court conditions which stated he could not operate a motor

vehicle, including a car, truck, or motorcycle. Baldwin was issued a citation to

appear in Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on October 27, 2021

for the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release. The vehicle was

subsequently towed from the scene.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: October 27, 2021 at 0800 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.