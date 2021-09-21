Submit Release
News Search

There were 728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,894 in the last 365 days.

VSP Special Operations / Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A303727

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Thomas Howard                            

STATION: VSP - Special Operations                   

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: September 21, 2021 at 0915 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89S, Mile marker 36.3, Brookfield, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Walter Baldwin                                              

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On September 27, 2021, at approximately 0915 hours, the Vermont State Police

stopped to assisted a disabled motorist on Interstate 89, near mile marker 36.3,

in the Town of Brookfield. Troopers identified the operator of the disabled

vehicle as Walter Baldwin, of Montpelier, VT.

 

Baldwin had active court conditions which stated he could not operate a motor

vehicle, including a car, truck, or motorcycle. Baldwin was issued a citation to

appear in Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on October 27, 2021

for the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release. The vehicle was

subsequently towed from the scene.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: October 27, 2021 at 0800 hours             

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

VSP Special Operations / Violation of Conditions of Release

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.