QUI TALKS SHOW IS BACK FOR SEASON 6
Qui Talks Podcast featured on iHeartRadio is going On-Screen.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media and marketing maven Quisha Joacin (Qui Talks) is launching season 6 of her weekly talk show “Qui Talks” (pronounced ‘Cue’ Talks) on Tuesday, September 28th, 2021, via IGTV, Facebook, and YouTube. “Qui Talks” which is featured on iHeartRadio, invites viewers to follow female host Qui Talks, as she showcases exclusive interviews and discussions on fashion, music, health and fitness, events and much more. The interviews include a variety of indie artists and influential professionals across California and the US. Each episode offers unique insights into the worlds of music, pop culture, fashion, health, love and much more.
“Qui Talks” is about enabling individuals to come together and express how they have experienced the indescribable joys that come from every aspect of this world. Turn on your devices or switch on your speakers and get ready to laugh, cry and be entertained.
About The Women Behind “Qui Talks”: Quisha Joacin & Rosa Veleno
Host, Creator, & Executive Producer: Quisha Joacin is a media and marketing maven, bringing 10+ years’ experience in media and marketing as a broadcast journalist, fashion marketer & merchandiser and digital & experiential marketer. Companies Ms. Joacin has worked with include Mercedes-Benz New York Fashion Week, Ace Fashion Designer Tracy Reese and Marketing Agency On Board Experiential. Miss Joacin created “Qui Talks” from her passion in media and marketing but also to inspire all young minds that what they truly aspire to be is within themselves to unleash.
Creative Director & Co-Producer: Rosa Veleno®, is an Entertainment Publicist, mentored by Lynn Allen Jeter, worked has worked for IT Girl PR, and later opened her boutique firm to offer Music PR services. She has worked with artists and brands like Nate “Immpaac” Jolley, Green Pines Media, Abena Akuaba, Tru Def, 4 The Love Sessions, and more. Behind the camera, her clients include Richard Lawson Studios, Tracy “Twinkie” Byrd, Robin Downes’ Yoga Flava, and Katrina “Kat Tat” Jackson.
