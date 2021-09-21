Hofmeister congratulates six new National Blue Ribbon Schools in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (Sept. 21, 2021) – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister applauds six schools in Oklahoma recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
“Exceptional learning occurs when dedicated students are matched with extraordinary teachers, visionary leaders and engaged families. The hard work of these six schools make them some of the best in the nation, and I am inspired by their effort and teamwork to meet the needs of students every day,” said Hofmeister.
The Oklahoma schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools are:
Brink Junior High School, Moore Public Schools
Chisolm Middle School, Chisholm Public Schools (Enid)
Edmond Doyle Elementary School, McAlester Public Schools
Hoover Elementary School, Enid Public Schools
Laverne Elementary School, Laverne Public Schools
Pioneer School, Pioneer Public School (Chickasha)
The National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. Now in its 39th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.
