Retaining Wall Construction to Start along Route 62 in Warren County

​Work will begin soon to repair a section of Route 62 along the Allegheny River in Pleasant Township, Warren County.

The project will include the construction of a 440-foot gabion basket retaining wall along the northbound lane of the roadway near the intersection with River Valley Road. Work will also include minor shoulder reconstruction, and drainage and pavement marking updates.

Work is expected to start on September 27, 2021, weather permitting, and to be completed in early November 2021.

The contractor is Horizon Construction Group, Inc. of Seneca, PA. The contract cost is $311,990, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers, and motorists should be alert for changing traffic patterns.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

