PennDOT Announces Public Comment Period for Long-Range Transportation Plan and Freight Movement Plan

Harrisburg PA —The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced the launch of a Public Comment Period for the draft 2045 Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) and Freight Movement Plan (FMP). The plans are available for review through October 19, 2021. The LRTP sets an overall strategic direction for Pennsylvania's transportation system for twenty years and the FMP reviews current and future trends in freight transportation to improve multimodal freight movement for five years.

The LRTP and FMP represent a multimodal approach to improve mobility, safety, fairness, resilience, and sustainability for moving people and goods throughout the Commonwealth.

"For the past two years, PennDOT has been working closely with our fellow state agencies, local officials and our partners in the private sector to shape a vision for Pennsylvania's transportation future that supports continuing economic growth and opportunity, connectivity, thriving communities, a cleaner environment and safe travel," said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. "We now need Pennsylvanians to join this conversation to help us make these plans even more responsive to future public needs."

Public and stakeholder involvement is critical to understanding the needs and concerns across the commonwealth. Pennsylvanians already provided essential feedback and perspective which is reflected in the draft plan documents. In fact, broad engagement with underrepresented interests resulted in wide-ranging feedback, so much so that a major goal and objectives specific to equity are a key part of the LRTP.

Gramian added that the value of these plans will only be as good as their implementation, and that will require sufficient funding resources during the decades ahead.

"Whether we are speaking about more efficient freight movement, modernized public transit, reduced highway congestion or increased options for bicyclists and pedestrians, these improvements are only possible with a public commitment to a sustained level of investment for years to come," Gramian said. "How we accomplish that equitably is an important part of this conversation, too."

PennDOT encourages the public to review the draft LRTP and FMP and to provide comments. These documents along with a comment form will be available online under Tell Us What You Think at penndot.gov/planning and at public library locations throughout the state. Any questions or concerns regarding the comment period may be sent by email to penndotplanning@pa.gov. Those without access to the internet may request printed copies by calling 717-705-1478.

The Public Comment Period for the 2045 LRTP and FMP is in accordance with PennDOT's Public Participation Plan, outlining opportunities for public input in statewide transportation planning and programming as required by the Code of Federal Regulations (23 CFR 450.210). All comments received will be reviewed and taken into consideration by PennDOT for inclusion in the final plans.

Anyone who requires special assistance to participate, please contact the PennDOT Bureau of Equal Opportunity at 717-787-5891.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jan Huzvar 717-783-8800

