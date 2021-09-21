Learn to Hunt program opens registration for beginner trapping workshops

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a program to teach skills needed to trap furbearers. The workshops feature several knowledge and skill building sessions teaching the basics of trapping in Iowa for those with little to no trapping experience.

Participants will learn basic strategies for trapping such as proper equipment, trap placement, trapping regulations and steps for preparing hides for trade.

“This program provides the opportunity to learn the skills and the knowledge it takes to learn the tradition of trapping as a means of sourcing fur,” said Jamie Cook, program coordinator with the Iowa DNR.

The courses take place in Ruthven on Oct. 10, and in St. Charles on Nov. 20. Each course is designed for participants 16 years of age and older. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.

For more information and to begin the registration process for the Oct. 10 workshop in Ruthven, visit: http://events.constantcontact. com/register/event?llr= dep4qyuab&oeidk= a07eikfqc3b1fd7dcac

For more information and to begin the registration process for the Nov. 20 workshop in St. Charles, visit: http://events.constantcontact. com/register/event?llr= dep4qyuab&oeidk= a07eikfrvfd03f426a5

The program is provided through a partnership with the Iowa DNR and Iowa Trapper Association. It is part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters, anglers and trappers due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.