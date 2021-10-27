Trusty.care Acquires FMO Office's Commission, Contracting, and Licensing Software, launching Trusty Back Office Pro

from left to right: Karen Schindler, VP Business Development, Trusty.care; Joshua Rhodes, Co-Founder, SRG; Joseph Schneier, Founder & CEO, Trusty.care, Arun Jethani, Board Member, Trusty.care, Shane Souders, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, SRG.

Building on Trusty Select Pro's quote to enroll platform, new software adds robust commissions capabilities for Medicare, Individual, and Ancillary markets.

We are honored and humbled that Trusty.care has purchased and incorporated our software into their quoting and insurance platform.” — Shane Souders, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, SRG

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trusty.care, a pioneering software company providing SaaS (software as a service) solutions for the healthcare insurance industry, announced the addition of Trusty Back Office Pro, a customizable commission tracking program, as the latest extension of their product line.

Originally launched by The Senior Resource Group (SRG) as FMO Office, LLC, the program was built to provide a simple and transparent way to manage incoming and outgoing commission payments.

"When we started the company a few years ago, our goal was to build the most flexible and accurate commission processing platform for SRG and Connect One Health. In the process, we ended up building one of the most robust commission platforms for the insurance industry,” said Shane Souders, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, SRG.

Because of its robust, industry-specific rules engine, it has already been widely adopted by FMOs around the country to provide accurate imports of standardized or fully custom datasets with the ability to track reconciliations and payroll.

In addition, agencies can look to it for:

• Reducing administrative overhead

• Creating meaningful reporting on sales, disenrollment, and campaigns

• Identifying underpayments or missing payments

• Making auditing transparent and simple

“Commissions can get really technical, which was why Trusty Back Office Pro was built to be able to work with complex rule systems,” said Joon Bae, the product’s creator and now Systems Analyst at Trusty.care. “By offering data imports that will integrate easily, it has the flexibility to be used with a variety of commission agreements negotiated within each agency.”

What makes Trusty Back Office Pro particularly unique is its configurable administrative controls which allow agencies to assign permissions, customize requests and deliver data in such a way where sales can be tracked by region, year, and events specific to their business.

“It’s commission tracking software that significantly reduces the clerical burden and costs of current processes being used,” said Mr. Bae. “And because it can identify underpayments or missing payments, it creates clear audit trails that build trust among brokers, agencies, and beneficiaries.”

The program presents data through dashboards that can be made available to both staff or sales. Each dashboard presents the relevant information for the logged-in viewer. The reporting and tracking features include a business intelligence reporting tool for ad-hoc and immediate reporting capabilities. Access to these functions and information is user-role configurable.

The program can work within other applications as an add-on administrative tool including the Trusty.care all-in-one quoting and enrollment platform, Trusty Select Pro.

“To secure a sales team’s future earnings, it just makes sense to include Trusty Back Office Pro as part of Trusty.care’s suite of products, but in addition to that, the program embraces Trusty.care’s core mission, ensuring a personalized approach,” said Trusty.care Chief Executive Officer Joseph Schneier.

He added that by delivering a growing combination of technologies like the Trusty Back Office Pro program they will continue to provide flexible solutions that improve the industry.

“With the move to expand the range of admin features in our platform, we can continue to offer a way to more easily and rapidly manage healthcare data and provide access to right-fit plans for all beneficiaries.”

For more information on Trusty Back Office Pro or any of the Trusty.care products, contact them through their website where you can schedule a demonstration.

About Trusty.care: Trusty.care is a New York based InsurTech company working to improve efficiencies in the distribution of senior, individual, and ancillary products. By connecting the point of sale to the needs of the consumer, Trusty.care is able to radically improve consumers’ financial stability related to healthcare costs and decrease rapid disenrollment.

About SRG: The Senior Resource Group was founded in 2008 with the core business model to work with ethical and quality insurance brokers and agency partners, and to support them in growing their businesses. Together, they consult, assist, and guide individuals to choose insurance products to meet their client's needs. SRG understands the needs of agents in the field, and provides the tools, support, and training that is necessary to be successful in the insurance industry.