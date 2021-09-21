Lane closures next week for M-115 Manistee River bridge sealant application

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

COUNTY: Wexford

HIGHWAY: M-115

CLOSEST CITY : Mesick

START DATE: Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Oct. 1, 2021

PROJECT: Contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be applying a sealant to some of the concrete components on the M-115 bridge over the Manistee River west of Mesick. This sealant will help prevent water infiltration in the bridge's components and extend their service life.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single-lane closures with traffic regulators between 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. daily.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work is part of a project to replace the beams and deck of this 71-year-old bridge, maintaining this critical link for commuter, tourist and commercial traffic.