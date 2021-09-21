Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/Lewd and Lascivious Conduct w/ a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B501453

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Adria Pickin                          

STATION: New Haven                  

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: June 29, 2021 at approximately 1030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Salisbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child (x2)

 

ACCUSED: Jacob Gorton                                           

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE(S):

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 29, 2021, Vermont State Police Detectives assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation began an investigation into reported

sexual misconduct. Subsequent to the investigation, Jacob Gorton (24) of Salisbury, Vermont, arrived to the New Haven Barracks for processing on September 21, 2021. Gorton was released on a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on December 13, 2021 to answer to the aforementioned charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: December 13, 2021            

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Trooper Adria C. Pickin

Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B West

Vermont State Police-New Haven Barracks

2490 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven, VT 05472

802-388-4919 (P) 802-453-7918 (F) 802-760-0538 (WC)

 

