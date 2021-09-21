New Haven Barracks/Lewd and Lascivious Conduct w/ a Child
CASE#: 21B501453
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Adria Pickin
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: June 29, 2021 at approximately 1030 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Salisbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child (x2)
ACCUSED: Jacob Gorton
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE(S):
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 29, 2021, Vermont State Police Detectives assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation began an investigation into reported
sexual misconduct. Subsequent to the investigation, Jacob Gorton (24) of Salisbury, Vermont, arrived to the New Haven Barracks for processing on September 21, 2021. Gorton was released on a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on December 13, 2021 to answer to the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: December 13, 2021
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
