Motorized closures on North Idaho timberlands promote new opportunities in the Clearwater and Panhandle regions

While hunters can again access parcels leased by Idaho Fish and Game under the Large Tracts Program after extended fire closures, there are some big changes in motorized use that hunters and recreationists need to know.

Corporate Timber landowners are implementing new motorized restrictions in units 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 8A, 9 and 10A. The new motorized restrictions follow the passage of Legislation (HB187) that passed during spring 2021 legislature and went into effect July 1.

The new restrictions still provide good access on main travel routes for year-round access into most areas and include some historic popular UTV routes. An additional benefit will be enhanced security for elk and deer, which is important after timber harvest activities. Enforcement of the new motorized restrictions will begin fall 2021.

Maps of the motorized area closures can be found here, and they can be printed or picked up at the Panhandle or Clearwater Region Fish and Game offices.

The public’s cooperation is key to insuring public access continues on these properties, so please respect the new motorized restrictions.

The new motorized restrictions come after Corporate Timber landowners participating in the Large Tracts Program experienced extensive resource damage and maintenance issues on many of their lands due to increased use after enrollment in the program.

Both timberland companies recognized the need for the new restrictions to reduce natural resource damage, road and trail maintenance and liability issues due to yearlong use by motorized vehicles on production timber system roads and lands.

House Bill 187 states that, upon entering into a recreational agreement with a private landowner, Fish and Game officers have the authority to enforce motorized vehicle restrictions. Through Fish and Game’s working partnerships and requirements of HB187, we have agreed to work with Corporate Timber landowners on proper enforcement of the new restrictions.

Corporate Timber landowners and Fish and Game recognize that this is a change in how the public have historically used these lands, especially for local communities. As the population continues to grow across Idaho, so does the use of public lands, including those participating in the Large Tracts Program.

It is important to remember that all Large Tracts properties are private lands. To keep them open and accessible to everyone requires that all users be respectful of issues and adhere to the landowner’s needs and conditions to enter their lands.

The Idaho Legislature has a long history of encouraging private landowners to open their lands for recreation such as hunting and fishing.

In 2017, the Legislature passed HB 230 directing a small portion of hunting and fishing license fees (Access/Depredation fee) toward programs to help Fish and Game and partners maintain access to wildlife-related recreation opportunities. The Large Tracts Program was one of the programs hatched from HB 230.

In October 2019, a group of North Idaho landowners (PotlatchDeltic and North Idaho Timber Group) entered into the Large Tracts Program to provide public access to a total of 903,632 acres of private corporate timber lands for hunting, fishing, trapping, wildlife viewing, hiking and recreational travel on open full-sized roads.

These Corporate Timber landowners agreed that all included lands would be open to non-motorized public access for legal hunting, fishing and trapping activities permitted by Fish and Game, as well as other non-consumptive outdoor recreational activities year-round.

The 900,000 acres of publicly accessible land under the umbrella of the Large Tracts Program are a highly valued resource by many Idahoans. Let’s ensure it continues well into the future.