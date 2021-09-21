Buying Condo Insurance in Coastal Areas Becomes Hassle-Free with Skyway.com

Chris Griffith, COO and CIO of St. Petersburg-based UPC Insurance and President of Skyway.com Matt Foster, COO of Duck Creek Technologies

Tech innovation allows condo owners in Florida to purchase HO6 condo insurance online in real-time

UPC is proud to be one of the pioneers in direct-to-consumer condo insurance policies in Florida’s coastal areas. Customers can get a quote in seconds and bind and pay for that policy within minutes.” — Chris Griffith

ST. PETERSBURG, , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Condo owners in Florida will no longer have to struggle to buy condo insurance policies in areas prone to hurricanes, storms, and mold damage. As a result of consumer-friendly technology and innovation, UPC Insurance® has launched Skyway.com. With just the click of a button, condo owners can obtain a quote and purchase HO6 condo insurance online in real-time. UPC, one of Florida’s largest publicly traded companies, has been helping condo owners living in the state’s coastal cities overcome natural disasters and property damage for over two decades.

“From e-commerce to ride-sharing apps, consumers are increasingly choosing the convenience of online solutions that are quick and effective,” said Chris Griffith, COO and CIO of St. Petersburg-based UPC Insurance and President of Skyway.com. “UPC is proud to be one of the pioneers in direct-to-consumer condo insurance policies in Florida’s coastal areas. Customers can get a quote in seconds and bind and pay for that policy within minutes.”

condo insurance protects the interior structure of an individual condo unit and personal property, including flooring, appliances, electronics, furniture, and other personal items. With Skyway.com, condo owners get the best of both worlds: a quick and painless online quote/purchase process, and superior coverage from an insurance carrier that feels comfortable underwriting condo policies in Florida. A UPC affiliate already underwrites 40 percent of all the condo buildings in the state. In fact, condo owners in those buildings will receive an automatic discount when purchasing their condo insurance policy on Skyway.com. At the same time, processing their claims will be easier.

UPC brings Skyway.com to consumers in collaboration with Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), a leading provider of core system solutions. Skyway.com combines a policy and billing administration system built on Duck Creek OnDemand, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform created specifically for property, casualty, and general insurance carriers.

"Duck Creek is proud to be part of Skyway.com and what it represents to condo owners in Florida,” said Matt Foster, COO of Duck Creek Technologies. “This is a website that draws you in. By just typing a home address, a consumer can get a quote and buy a condo insurance policy on the spot. Our team will continue to work behind the scenes to provide the services, support, and computing resources necessary for Skyway to offer an easy and friendly customer experience to new policyholders.”

At a time when several insurance carriers are leaving the state to reduce exposure to catastrophic losses, UPC is making it easier to buy HO6 condo insurance, especially during hurricane season. Backed by UPC Insurance®, a well-established provider of property insurance in catastrophe-exposed areas, Skyway.com makes buying reliable, premium insurance for coastal condo unit owners easy and friction-free.

About UPC Insurance

Founded in 1999, UPC Insurance is an insurance holding company that sources, writes and services personal and commercial residential property and casualty insurance policies using a group of wholly-owned insurance subsidiaries through a variety of distribution channels. The Company currently writes policies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, UPC Insurance's team of dedicated professionals manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, customer service and claims. To learn more about Skyway visit https://www.skyway.com

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company's enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek's functionally rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.