New Information and Education Specialist in Green River

Green River -

Regina Dickson is joining the Wyoming Game and Fish Department team of communications and educational specialists that serve the state’s media and public. Dickson is the new information and educational specialist in Green River. She began her duties Sept. 1 but has worked for Game and Fish since 2011, first with the department’s aquatic invasive species (AIS) program and most recently as an office manager.

Dickson has a bachelor’s degree in environmental resource management and is currently working on a master’s degree in organizational leadership with a focus in natural resources from Chadron State College. She is a certified hunter education instructor and is well-acquainted with Game and and Fish and serving the public.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to communicate the work the department is doing to the public. I am also very excited to continue the work that Lucy did with bringing educational programs and materials to the region,” said Dickson.

Dickson will serve as the media, information and education contact for the Green River Region. She is also available to support conservation educational programs for schools, organizations and groups. Dickson can be reached by calling 307-875-3225 ext 8607 or by email: regina.dickson@wyo.gov.

- WGFD -