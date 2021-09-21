Submit Release
News Search

There were 726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,966 in the last 365 days.

Burgum congratulates schools in Crystal, Mandan and Wyndmere for National Blue Ribbon recognition

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today congratulated Valley-Edinburg Elementary School in Crystal, Roosevelt Elementary School in Mandan and Wyndmere Public School for being recognized by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021.

“This incredible honor is a testament to the passion, hard work and dedication of the exceptional students, teachers and administrators at these three outstanding schools and the innovative approaches to teaching and learning being applied in schools across North Dakota,” Burgum said. “These three schools – and schools throughout our state – have done a tremendous job of educating students under extremely challenging conditions during this past year and a half. Congratulations to Valley-Edinburg Elementary School in Crystal, Roosevelt Elementary School in Mandan and Wyndmere Public School for this well-deserved recognition.”

Now in its 39th year, the National Blue Ribbon School recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. There were 325 schools recognized across the nation as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021.

You just read:

Burgum congratulates schools in Crystal, Mandan and Wyndmere for National Blue Ribbon recognition

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.