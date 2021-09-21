Burgum congratulates schools in Crystal, Mandan and Wyndmere for National Blue Ribbon recognition

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today congratulated Valley-Edinburg Elementary School in Crystal, Roosevelt Elementary School in Mandan and Wyndmere Public School for being recognized by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021.

“This incredible honor is a testament to the passion, hard work and dedication of the exceptional students, teachers and administrators at these three outstanding schools and the innovative approaches to teaching and learning being applied in schools across North Dakota,” Burgum said. “These three schools – and schools throughout our state – have done a tremendous job of educating students under extremely challenging conditions during this past year and a half. Congratulations to Valley-Edinburg Elementary School in Crystal, Roosevelt Elementary School in Mandan and Wyndmere Public School for this well-deserved recognition.”

Now in its 39th year, the National Blue Ribbon School recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. There were 325 schools recognized across the nation as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021.