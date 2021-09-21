Fee Removed for Off-Road Trails at Savage River State Forest

September 21, 2021

St John’s Rock Campground Now Open to All Via Online Reservation

Photo of Stephen Badger, Maryland Department of Natural Resources

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced it has eliminated the day-use fee for riding the St. John’s Rock off-road vehicle (ORV) trail at Savage River State Forest, saving trail users $9 per rider and also removing the need for advance registration.

Additionally, the St. John’s Rock camping area is now open to all campers — previously, the eight primitive campsites were reserved for trail riders only — and can be reserved using the Maryland Park Service reservations website, parkreservations.maryland.gov

Other camping sites that are available for reservation at Savage River State Forest are the Big Run campsites.

In addition to reservation camping sites, many State Forest primitive campsites are available on a first-come, first-serve basis for visitors who want to make a visit without making specific plans until the day of their visit.

Primitive sites do not have electricity, sewer, potable water, dumpsters, and are not ADA compliant. Amenities available at the St John’s Rock campsites include a tent pad, picnic table, and fire ring. A vaulted restroom is also available on site.

There are two types of campsites available at St John’s Rock, with some suitable for pop-up camper, trailer, or RV, while others are tent camping only. Campers should check the camping reservation system for details.