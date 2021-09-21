Submit Release
News Search

There were 725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,969 in the last 365 days.

Williamston Road bridge repairs over I-96 begin today in Ingham County

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Ingham

HIGHWAY:                                    I-96

CLOSEST CITY:                  Williamston

START DATE:    9 p.m.          Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is repairing a portion of the Williamston Road bridge over I-96 following a high-load strike that caused extensive damage to the structure. The bridge will have limited single-lane traffic until the structure is repaired.

MDOT reminds all drivers it is their responsibility to know the size of their load. Over-height vehicle/bridge collisions result in serious injuries, significant property damage and major congestion problems. A permit is required for objects and/or vehicles more than 13 feet, 6 inches in height. For information on permitting, contact your local county road commission or the MDOT Permits Unit at 517-241-8999.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require a single-lane closure on westbound I-96 at Williamston Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. 

SAFETY BENEFITS: Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.

You just read:

Williamston Road bridge repairs over I-96 begin today in Ingham County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.