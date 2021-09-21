Williamston Road bridge repairs over I-96 begin today in Ingham County

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

COUNTY: Ingham

HIGHWAY: I-96

CLOSEST CITY: Williamston

START DATE: 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is repairing a portion of the Williamston Road bridge over I-96 following a high-load strike that caused extensive damage to the structure. The bridge will have limited single-lane traffic until the structure is repaired.

MDOT reminds all drivers it is their responsibility to know the size of their load. Over-height vehicle/bridge collisions result in serious injuries, significant property damage and major congestion problems. A permit is required for objects and/or vehicles more than 13 feet, 6 inches in height. For information on permitting, contact your local county road commission or the MDOT Permits Unit at 517-241-8999.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require a single-lane closure on westbound I-96 at Williamston Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

SAFETY BENEFITS: Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.