Senator Steven Roberts Graduates from U.S. Air Force JAG Course

Senator Roberts in uniform at Maxwell Air Force Base.

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, graduated from the United States Air Force’s Judge Advocate Staff Officer Course (JASOC) on Friday, Sept. 17. Senator Roberts completed the nine-week course at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama. The JAG Corps is an elite group of law professionals who provide a full range of legal services to the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Space Force, Airman and Guardians. These highly trained attorneys handle legal issues that include international law, operations law, environmental law, military and civilian personnel issues.

Senator Roberts was selected for leadership as the Senior Ranking Officer for the entire JASOC class of approximately 50 attorneys. The JASOC curriculum focuses on all legal aspects of military operations including: criminal law; legal assistance; civil and administrative law; labor and employment law; international and operational law; space and cyberspace law; contract and fiscal law; medical law; and environmental law.

“JASOC was a rewarding experience, and I am glad to be part of a team that includes such exceptional attorneys,” Sen. Roberts said. “It has been a long journey, but the instructors and my colleagues made the experience worthwhile. I am thankful for the opportunity to continue to serve as an officer in the JAG Corps.”

Senator Roberts is a Captain in the Missouri Air National Guard, in addition to his other responsibilities as a civilian attorney.

For more information, please contact Sen. Roberts’ office at 573-751-4415.

###