Ivy Podcast Discovery Surpasses 300 million Connections
The podcast discovery platform that connects users with topics and podcast episodes of interest reaches a new milestone.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ivy Podcast Discovery, a podcast discovery service and player, is announcing they have surpassed over 300 million relationships between 1 million topics and 47 million episodes on its free platform. Ivy is a podcast discovery solution that connects listeners to topics or people they are interested in. Ivy identifies topics and people in podcast episode meta data in order to allow users to follow topics and people the same way they follow podcasts on other platforms. Ivy has the most comprehensive search engine in the podcast industry.
Ivy uses its vast data set to give great insight into which topics are trending, as well as offering users the ability to follow similar topics to expand what content they are introduced to. Ivy makes use of almost every aspect of the RSS meta data that is provided by podcast creators. Ivy is able to find so many relationships between topics and episodes because they use a different approach for each element of the RSS feed data.
“We are really excited to hit the 300 million relationship milestone. Having such an immense amount of knowledge about the relationships between our topics and podcast episodes allows us to best help our listeners find new podcasts about the topics that are interesting to them,” said Lindsey McPheeters, co-founder of Ivy Podcast Discovery.
About Ivy Podcast Discovery
Launched in February 2021, Ivy Podcast Discovery is a new podcast discovery service where listeners can follow podcasts, guests, or topics and get alerted to new podcasts with that same guest or on that specific topic in the future. Ivy can also recommend similar topics, allowing listeners to surface and discover even more podcast content. Ivy automatically identifies topics and people from a podcast RSS feed using AI. Ivy Podcast Discovery has over 800,000 podcasts, 47 million episodes, and over one million topics.
Ivy Podcast Discovery can be found online, on Apple Podcasts and Google Play.
Media Contact
Melanie Bullock
Pink Shark PR
melanie@pinksharkpr.com
