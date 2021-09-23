biospatial selected as a Venture Atlanta 2021 presenting company
biospatial to present at Venture Atlanta in October 2021DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- biospatial announced today that it has been chosen out of a record-breaking 400-plus applicants as one of the top technology companies in the Southeast to present at Venture Atlanta 2021 to be held October 20-21. For 14 years, the annual conference has been selecting the most promising tech companies and bringing in top investment firms from across the nation to hear them pitch. Venture Atlanta has helped launch more than 500 companies and raise $6.5 billion in funding to date, serving the needs of the region’s vibrant tech community.
“We are extremely excited to be one of the select companies chosen to present at Venture Atlanta,” stated Jon Woodworth, CEO. Mr. Woodworth continued, “biospatial’s industry-leading EMS pre-hospital data platform is currently being used by leading hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, behavioral health organizations and the US government to make faster and more informed decisions.”
“Venture Atlanta has become the authority for recognizing technology innovation across the Southeast and beyond, connecting the best and brightest innovators with top-tier, national investors and other leaders in our tech ecosystem,” said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman. “We again set a new record with over 400 applicants for Venture Atlanta Momentum 2021—it’s our most competitive year ever and reflects yet another raising of the bar in terms of presenter quality.”
This year’s Venture Atlanta will be held in person with a limited number of tickets available and will also be offered online for those who wish to tune in virtually. For those attending in person, Venture Atlanta is back with its always-great sessions, company presentations, networking opportunities, and outdoor dinner events.
Building off last year’s successful virtual model, Venture Atlanta’s online experience offers a high-production-quality option that mirrors the benefits of the live conference. Virtual attendees can connect with others at the conference, set up one-on-one meetings, stroll the virtual show floor, watch pitches in real-time, and use features like live chat and audience polling. Each ticket purchased provides attendees with on-demand access to all Venture Atlanta pitches and content for a full year.
About biospatial
Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC, biospatial is a leading healthcare analytics business whose expansive data network provides biospatial customers with near real-time access to electronic patient care reports (ePCR) from thousands of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) providers in over 40 US states. biospatial combines a growing database of more than 130M EMS ePCRs (electronic medical records for EMS transports) with other healthcare data sources using proprietary artificial intelligence in support of customers across multiple industries to enhance awareness, inform decisions, and improve outcomes. For more information about biospatial’s capabilities, please visit the company’s website at www.biospatial.io, email us at contact@biospatial.io or follow biospatial on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/16157883/ or Twitter @biospatial1
About Venture Atlanta
Venture Atlanta, the Southeast’s technology innovation event, is where the region’s most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. As the Southeast's largest investor showcase helping launch more than 500 companies and raise $6.5 billion in funding to date, the event connects the region’s top entrepreneurs with local and national investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of the Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). For more information, visit www.ventureatlanta.org. For updates, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and visit our blog.
Andrew Schafer
contact@biospatial.io
biospatial
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn