PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 419 (Schaeffer Road) Bridge Replacement Project in Heidelberg Township, Lebanon County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display regarding the Route 419 (Schaeffer Road) bridge replacement project. The bridge is located over an unnamed tributary to Hammer Creek in Heidelberg Township, roughly 1.5 miles to the west of Schaefferstown, PA. The bridge is located just west of the intersection with Distillery Road.

The purpose of this project is to address structural deficiencies of the bridge and provide continued safe and efficient crossing of Route 419 over the unnamed tributary.

The project consists of replacing the 93-year-old reinforced concrete slab bridge, approach pavement, guide rail, drainage, signing, and pavement markings. The roadway width will be widened to include two 11-foot lanes and 5-foot shoulders. The bridge will be closed for approximately 4 months to all traffic during the construction. The proposed detour route will use Route 897 (South 5th Avenue), East Evergreen Road, and Route 2003 (State Drive).

The project is currently in design and construction work is expected to take place in the 2022 construction season.

A digital version of the information will be available to view online from September 20, 2021, to October 20, 2021.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Derek Mitch, P.E., PennDOT Project Manager, at dmitch@pa.gov, or 717-772-0034.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

