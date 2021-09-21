Closures Delayed for I-90 Ramps near Route 18 in Erie County

​The closure of the Interstate 90 eastbound Exit 9 (Route 18, Girard/Platea) and the Route 18 on ramp to I-90 westbound have been delayed until next week.

The ramps were expected to close September 20, 2021, as part of the demotion of the old Route 18 bridge and the construction of a new structure at a nearby site. The closure is now expected to be in place on Monday, September 27, 2021.

For Route 18 northbound, access to the Interstate 90 eastbound on ramp will remain open, as will access to Cross Station Road and the businesses along that roadway. The I-90 westbound Exit 9 to Route 18 northbound is also expected to remain open.

Truck drivers are reminded to follow detour signs and obey weight limits and height restrictions.

To view detailed information on the posted detour route, go online to www.penndot.gov/I90projects.

