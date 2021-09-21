PennDOT, PA TIPP Highlight Bucking Up During Child Passenger Safety Week PennDOT, PA TIPP Highlight Bucking Up During Child Passenger Safety Week

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Traffic Injury Prevention Project (PA TIPP) is highlighting the importance of buckling up to parents and caregivers as part of National Child Passenger Safety Week which runs from September 19-25.

Child Passenger Safety Week highlights the need for children and adults to buckle up using the right car seat, booster seat, or seat belt every time they travel. Vehicle occupants of all ages who are correctly secured in the right restraint, are more likely to survive a crash when properly buckled.

Unfortunately, motor vehicle crashes remain a leading killer of children. Nearly half of car seats installed are misused. Children who are correctly buckled in a car seat, booster seat, or seat belt significantly reduce the chance of becoming a fatality in a crash.

In Pennsylvania, the driver is responsible for securing children in the appropriate child restraint system. Children from birth up to age four must be secured in an approved child safety seat anywhere in the vehicle. A child younger than two years of age shall be secured in a rear-facing car seat, to be used until the child outgrows the maximum weight and height limits designated by the car seat manufacturer. Children age four up to age eight must be in a booster seat and secured with a lap and shoulder belt anywhere in the vehicle.

Children age eight up to age 18 must be secured in a seat belt system anywhere in the vehicle. Under Pennsylvania’s seat belt law, all drivers are responsible for the front seat passengers to wear a properly adjusted and fastened seat belt.

Throughout the week, car seat checks will be held across the state, such as the event hosted at the Lawrence County Children & Youth Services facility located at 1001 East Washington Street, New Castle, PA 16101 on Friday, September 24 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Local agencies will be on-site to help with car seat fittings, share vehicle safety tips, and home safety information. Appointments are preferred, yet walk-ins are welcome.

Additionally, Child Passengers Safety technicians who are trained in assisting children with special health care needs will be on-site. These technicians have participated in a two-day training of lectures, discussions, and hand-on exercises all tailored to assisting families with children with medical conditions that may affect restraint selection. Each technician certified during the training must pass a written exam and an installation demonstration evaluation.

Parents and caregivers can locate a Child Passenger Safety event or certified technician this week or year-round for a free car seat fitting by visiting PA TIPP’s webpage.

