Halloween Eggnog and Peanut Butter Chocolate are fan Favorites! Salted Caramel Cream Cheese among six new flavors of cream cheese from Hiland Dairy Hiland Dairy releases six flavors of cream cheese for snacking

Three fall milk flavors and six new cream cheese choices in stores next week

Our fans love this time of year so we give them products that celebrate the season. Hiland's Peanut Butter Chocolate Milk and our Halloween Egg Nog are among our most requested seasonal products” — Sarah Carey, marketing coordinator, Hiland Dairy

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peanut Butter Chocolate Milk and Salted Caramel Cream Cheese Among the New Products Released by Hiland Dairy

Fall is in the air and with it, new fall flavors that everyone can enjoy. Hiland Dairy released three fall milk flavors: Halloween Egg Nog, Peanut Butter Chocolate Milk, and Pumpkin Spice Milk. Produced in small batches and available for a limited time.

In addition to the flavored milk and eggnog, Hiland Dairy has introduced six conveniently sized cream cheese spreads to satisfy all taste buds. Hiland Dairy’s spreadable cream cheese is available in six varieties: original, strawberry, honey vanilla, salted caramel, onion & chive, and garden veggie. Made with farm-fresh milk and cream, the new Hiland Dairy Cream Cheese Spread comes in a just-right snack size of 3.5 ounces.

“Whether spreading on crackers, topping a bagel, or dipping veggies and fruit, Hiland’s delicious cream cheese spreads easily for any snack or meal,” said Sarah Carey, marketing coordinator at Hiland Dairy.

“We know that our fans love this time of year, and what better way to start fall than with new products that celebrate the season. Our flavored milk and eggnog have a huge fan following with our Peanut Butter Chocolate Milk and our Halloween Egg Nog among our most requested seasonal products,” Carey continued.

You can purchase Hiland’s Halloween Eggnog at the suggested retail price of $2.56. The Peanut Butter Chocolate Milk and Pumpkin Spice Milk have a suggested retail price of $2.69. All of these delicious new products are available where Hiland Dairy products are sold. Hiland’s 3.5-ounce cream cheese has a suggested retail price point of 2 for $4; households can buy all six to satisfy everyone.

About Hiland Dairy Foods Company

Hiland Dairy, based in Springfield, Missouri, is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company. Their widely loved products include ice cream, milk, butter, cheese, and eggnog. Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and has a wide variety of other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices.

As a farmer-owned company, Hiland employs more than 2,500 people throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas. Hiland’s farmer-owners are just miles from the Hiland processing plants, where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Hiland strongly believes in the community and is committed to our environment. Using eco-friendly processes, Hiland continues to provide wholesome dairy to a healthy world.

Learn more at http://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center