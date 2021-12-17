Torres Water Company Offers Free Water Analysis to Greater New Orleans Area Residents and Businesses

Torres Water has provided water filtration services in Southeast Louisiana for over 30 years. Calcium and minerals build up in pipes causes appliance failure. Torres Water Company offers a Free Water Analysis - valued at $ 125. Reverse Osmosis filters your drinking water. Julio Torres explains how water filtration works.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Julio Torres, CEO of Torres Water Company, offered his expertise to assist local Louisianians at no charge to do his part and give back to his community after Hurricane Ida. After witnessing the many boil water advisories issued to parishes and cities, the water filtration and purification company will continue its free water analysis for homes and businesses, valued at $125."Torres Water Company is dedicated to providing the highest quality of water for consumption and use for our customers to aid their immune systems," Torres said. He further explained that his filtration systems help keep customers healthy through "the removal of toxic chemicals, pharmaceuticals, microorganisms, and carcinogens that are present in the Southeast Louisiana water supply." Through Puronic water purification and filter products, Torres Water guarantees its customers receive only the best drinking water available.With the reverse osmosis system offered by Torres Water, customers will never need to boil water again. Reverse osmosis is a technique used by many companies, for example, NASA and Coca-Cola. These systems can provide high-quality water at your convenience by filtering water down to .0005 microns. The smallest bacteria are .2 microns, and the most minor virus is .02 microns. Neither of these can pass through the filter's membrane, therefore providing the highest water quality. This process also removes other pollutants, heavy metals, inorganics, and microorganisms. The reverse osmosis systems are manufactured with POE applications, which removes pharmaceuticals. Torres Water Company can install water filtration systems in the kitchen, garage, attic, laundry room, and more. During new construction, homeowners can choose to install a centrally located system. This allows the ability to lines anywhere reverse osmosis water is wanted like a kitchen sink, refrigerator, ice maker, coffee maker, wet bar, and more.Softened, filtered water is much kinder to the skin due to its lower calcium and magnesium content. Though not a guaranteed cure, many Torres customers with treatable skin conditions have discovered that softer water reduces their symptoms. The water filtration systems significantly helped those with skin conditions such as eczema.Torres Water Company installs systems in kitchens, garages, attics, laundry rooms, and anywhere else in the home. During new construction, homeowners often choose to install a centrally located system, allowing lines to give reverse osmosis water anywhere it's wanted, whether a kitchen sink, refrigerator, ice maker, coffee maker, or wet bar, among others. "Our water filtration systems produce drinking better tasting, odor-free water that keep your skin and hair healthy, help save your appliances and save you money because you will require less soap/detergent to clean," Torres says.In business for over 30 years, Torres Water has installed water filtration systems in businesses throughout Southeast Louisiana. "Especially with our restaurant owners, clean water is vital to their success. We find the number one issue is how the calcium and mineral build up in their pipes affect their ice makers and dishwashers, which can cause disruption to their profits," Torres says. Restaurant owners, such as Alex Fein, of The Court of Two Sisters Restaurant, Mark DeFelice, Chef and owner of Pascal's Manale Restaurant and Mike Delahoussaye, owner of the Tic Toc Cafe, provided client testimonials on behalf of Torres Water Company.To learn about the benefits of reverse osmosis water or to schedule a complimentary water analysis and consultation, customers can visit torreswater.com.

