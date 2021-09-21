Agricultural Micronutrients Market Size is Growing at 8.67% CAGR Rate and Projected Massive Growth due to Covid-19

Brandessence Market Research

Agricultural Micronutrients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Boron, Copper, Iron, Manganese, Molybdenum, Zinc, Others)

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report on Agricultural Micronutrients Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrate its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Agricultural Micronutrients Market Size

Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market is valued at USD 3467.1 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 6204.9 Million by 2027 with a CAGR of 8.67% over the forecast period. The Agricultural Micronutrients Market is expected to grow at significant growth rate due to number of driving factors.

Brandessence Market Research is working on a new report title “Agricultural Micronutrients Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Boron, Copper, Iron, Manganese, Molybdenum, Zinc, Others), By Form (Chelated, Non-Chelated), By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Pulses, Oilseeds, Others), By Application (Fertigation, Soil, Foliar, Seed) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2027”

Scope of Agricultural Micronutrients Market

Micronutrients play an important role in agriculture for sustainable crop production. The importance of micronutrients must be seen in the context of the food system, as including them in a balanced pregnancy schedule will optimize micronutrient supply and availability throughout the food intake cycle. The green revolution increased the demand for micronutrients for high-yielding crops (especially rice and wheat) as well as the adoption of intensive cropping methods, the use of high analysis fertilizers with low micronutrient content. The importance of micronutrients in plant science is inevitable as plants are mainly dependent on micronutrients as they have a profound effect on plant activity. Although micronutrients are abundant in soil plants, they are usually relatively undetectable; therefore, it is considered as a tracer element. B, Cu, Fe, Mn, Zn are micronutrients that plants need in minute amounts but play an integrally important role in plant growth and development. Plant metabolism, regulation of nutrient fibers, regenerative growth, chlorophyll synthesis, production of carbohydrates, fruit and seed development are some of the effective functions performed by micronutrients. While these tracer elements provide healthy growth in the physical, biochemical and metabolic properties of plants when they are at adequate levels, their deficiency promotes abnormal growth in plants.

Agricultural Micronutrients Market Companies

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• Aries Agro Ltd.

• Baicor L.C.

• BASF SE.

• Compass Minerals International Inc.

• DowDuPont Inc.

• The Mosaic Company

• Nutrien Ltd.

• Western Nutrients Corporation

• Yara International

• Others

Agricultural Micronutrients Market Research Reports Segments

Global agricultural micronutrients market is segmented on the basis of form, product type, crop type, application and region & country level. Based upon form, agricultural micronutrients market is classified into chelated and non-chelated. Based upon product type, the market is divided into Boron, Copper, Iron, Manganese, Molybdenum, Zinc and others. Based on crop type, the global agricultural micronutrients market is classified into cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, pulses and oilseeds and others. Based on application, the market is classified into fertigation, soil, foliar, seed treatment and others.

By Product type:

• Boron

• Copper

• Iron

• Manganese

• Molybdenum

• Zinc

• Others

By Form:

• Chelated

• Non-Chelated

By Crop Type:

• Cereals & Grains

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Pulses

• Oilseeds

• Others

By Application:

• Fertigation

• Soil

• Foliar

• Seed

Growing Population and Increasing Food Insecurity are Some of the Major Factors Driving the Market Growth

Growing population and increasing food insecurity are some of the major factors driving the market growth. The world's population is growing rapidly. For example, according to the Population Reference Bureau (PRB), the global human population will grow by 75 million or 1.1% per year. The human population in 2017 is 7.4 billion. As the world's population grows, so does the demand for food is increasing day by day. Growing population means increasing appetite, and increasing appetite will be very important for the future of the agricultural world. Since the number of arable acres is expected to increase only moderately, agricultural growers need to become more efficient and more productive in order to produce enough food for a growing hungry world. At the same time, from drought to floods to extreme heat, along with other stresses, crop production will also be subject to unpredictable weather. Therefore, there is a great need for agricultural micronutrients to improve the fertility of the soil, so the growing population is also contributing to the growth of this market. Furthermore, the agricultural micro-nutrient market has seen steady growth due to soil scarcity and depletion of agricultural land. Soil quality is deteriorating due to various reasons such as intensive cropping, widespread use of chemical fertilizers, extensive irrigation facilities, and mining of micronutrient ponds. These factors are contributing to the growth of the global agricultural micronutrient market.

During the initial phase of the pandemic outbreak, supply chain disruptions were observed in the market. These disruptions in the supply chain occurred due to storage in raw materials, workers, and restrictions on transport. Furthermore, the operations were back to normal on the up liftment of lockdown. Additionally, government support, higher demand, and change in strategies by micronutrient manufacturers have positively impacted the global micronutrient manufacturer. And, the high emphasis by the World Health Organization (WHO) on the consumption of fruits, vegetables, pulses, cereals, and grains as a source of a balanced diet also drives the applications of micronutrients for these crops. Therefore, these factors further boost the usage of agricultural micronutrients, along with primary nutrients.

However, there is a lack of awareness among farmers about the use of micronutrients for crops and plants and their benefits. The adoption of new farming methods by farmers depends on factors such as practical viability, economic sustainability, social acceptability, administrative harmony, political constraints, and eco-friendliness. Farmers who cannot adopt such methods are adopting traditional farming methods, which act as a deterrent to the growth of this market.

The increasing production of high-value crops such as fruits and vegetables due to their nutritional profit farmers adopting the best quality micronutrients may offer more opportunities for the further growth of the market.

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

