State disciplines health care providers-R21-23

For immediate release: September 20, 2021 (21-204)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Benton County

In August 2021 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Kayla Marie Dixson aka Kayla Winkler (RN60159511) with unprofessional conduct. The Montana Board of Nursing entered a default order against Dixson alleging Dixson was impaired at work and practiced below the standard of care. The Oregon State Board of Nursing entered a probation order alleging Dixson failed to disclose on her Oregon endorsement application that she was under investigation by the Montana Board of Nursing. Oregon placed her on probation for 24 months.

Clallam County

In August 2021 the secretary of health granted the release of terms and conditions for certified nursing assistant and registered nursing assistant Tayler Joanne Elyse Muir (NC60694975, NA60721505).

Clark County

In August 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program granted the termination of probation for registered nursing assistant Jessica Ruth Duong (NA60666386).

In August 2021 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Dawn M. Frazier (RN00122899) with unprofessional conduct. Frazier allegedly admitted to falsifying at least two prescriptions for controlled substances, and filling them for her own use. Frazier failed to comply with a substance abuse referral contract she entered by withdrawing from the substance abuse monitoring program.

Cowlitz County

In August 2021 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Megan H. Parker (RN00142020) with unprofessional conduct. Parker allegedly failed to comply with a substance abuse referral contract she entered into in lieu of discipline after she appeared impaired while on duty.

King County

In July 2021 the Nursing Commission granted the license reinstatement request and entered into an agreed order with registered nurse Amanda Gayle Dryer (RN60091443). Dryer must comply with its terms and conditions including participating in a substance abuse monitoring program.

In July 2021 the secretary of health granted the license application of substance use disorder professional trainee Elizabeth Mae Giberson (CO61168008) and placed it on probation for 24 months. Giberson must comply with terms and conditions.

In July 2021 the Dental Commission granted the release of terms and conditions for dentist moderate sedation with parenteral agents permit Christopher J. Rafoth (CS10000431).

In August 2021 the secretary of health granted the release of terms and conditions for chemical dependency professional trainee Dallas Victor Redlin (CO60881675).

In August 2021 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Robert J. Sander (RN00163037) with unprofessional conduct. Sander allegedly admitted to diverting fentanyl by replacing unused fentanyl with saline and then wasting the saline before a witness. Sander also failed to properly account for controlled substances.

Lewis County

In August 2021 the secretary of health granted the license application of agency affiliated counselor Jesse Frederick Bowen (CG61163896) and placed it on probation for 18 months. Bowen must comply with terms and conditions.

Pierce County

In July 2021 the Psychology Board granted the release of terms and conditions for psychologist Jeremy Theophilus Davis (PY60774435).

In August 2021 the Nursing Commission charged advanced registered nurse practitioner and registered nurse Peter Karera Ndungi (AP60938195-NP, RN 60938193) with unprofessional conduct. Ndungi allegedly failed to comply with a stipulation that required him to participate in a substance abuse monitoring program, among other terms and conditions.

In July 2021 the Chiropractic Commission charged chiropractic X-ray technician Alayna S. Thompkins (CX60486392) with unprofessional conduct. Thompkins allegedly was convicted of numerous theft and trafficking stolen property charges, and failed to submit an explanation to the department regarding a complaint received.

In August 2021 the Respiratory Care Practitioner Program charged respiratory care practitioner Gene Wamsley (LR60531497) with unprofessional conduct. Wamsley allegedly pleaded guility to three counts of theft of government property for stealing medical equipment from the VA facility where he worked and sold the equipment online. He also allegedly failed to properly provide a response to a department investigator about the incident.

Snohomish County

In August 2021 the secretary of health granted the license application of licensed mental health counselor Jesse Colin Dunn (LH61165341). Dunn must comply with terms and conditions.

In July 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered nurse Marcie D. Eaton (RN00131174). Eaton failed to comply with an agreed order.

In August 2021 the Massage Therapist Program charged massage therapist Lisa R. Quinto aka Lisa Galvez (MA00015070) with unprofessional conduct. Quinto allegedly submitted insurance claims stating she provided massage services when other therapists actually provided the services resulting in overpayment of about $40,000. She also allegedly submitted unsigned charts in support of claims during an audit.

Spokane County

In July 2021 the Nursing Commission suspended the license of registered nurse technician Alexander Gregory Baacke (NS60962278). In 2020 Baacke was convicted of third-degree theft and first-degree identity theft.

In August 2021 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Cheryl Lynn Leavell (RN00120012) with unprofessional conduct. Leavell allegedly failed to comply with an agreed order requiring her to participate in a substance abuse monitoring program.

In November 2020 the secretary of health denied the certified nursing assistant license application of Jason Paul Mendoza (NC61043251). Mendoza was convicted of driving under the influence in 2005 and charged with driving under the influence in 2020.