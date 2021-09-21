Submit Release
NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening, False Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

CASE#: 21B502331

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Barone                              

STATION: New Haven                 

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: September 21, 2021 at 11:06 pm

LOCATION: Button Bay Road, Ferrisburgh, Vermont

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening, False Information to LEO

 

ACCUSED: Jorge L. Velazquez Cordova                                                 

AGE: 33 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 20, 2021 at approximately 11:06 pm, Vermont State Police received a report of male brandishing a large knife that was taking place at a residence on Button Bay Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Through the course of the investigation it was found that Jorge L. Velazquez Cordova had physically assaulted a household member during the incident. He was transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks for processing. Per order of the court, he was lodged without bail at Marble Valley Correctional Facility. He is due in  Addison Superior Criminal Court on September 21, 2021 at 12:30 pm. Vermont State Police were assisted by Middlebury Police Department and Vergennes Police Department.  

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 09/21/2021          

COURT: Addison Superior Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes     

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

