Nology to distribute Call4tel 3CX PBX Appliances in South Africa

Nology, a value-added distributor of IP solutions across South Africa expands their offering to include Call4tel’s next-generation 3CX PBX appliances.SINGAPORE, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Call4tel, a global manufacturer of Unified Communications appliances has appointed Nology, a leading IP solutions provider in South Africa, as its local authorised distributor of the Call4tel 3CX PBX certified appliance range.
With this introduction of complete unified communications solutions into the local market, Nology will mitigate the negative impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in South Africa. Through the Call4tel 3CX appliance range, the current technological challenges for deploying 3CX solutions within the country will be overcome. Businesses can now benefit from a remote work solution with high-quality, interactive communications, ensuring a rapid improvement in organisational productivity.
Ross Griffiths, Product Manager at Nology, said, “Nology identified a gap in the South African market for a 3CX certified appliance. We are very excited about the partnership with Call4tel. The addition of the Call4tel products to the extensive Nology stable allows us to offer a complete end-to-end PABX solution. The Call4tel products bring a unique offering to the market, while Call4tel brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in VoIP and IT infrastructure.”
Richard Quek, VP of Sales at Call4tel, said, “Partnering with Nology in South Africa, enables us to leverage Nology’s ability to provide innovative end-to-end solutions that simplify the delivery, installation and provisioning of our products. Their competitive advantage lies in delivering technical expertise and their extensive knowledge in offering customised and tailored solutions to customers.”
Through this partnership Call4tel and Nology bring to the local market a wide range of hardware products loaded with advanced features and built-in software. Designed to provide complete unified communications and ease of setup, 3CX installations are simplified with the Call4tel NX range of 3CX IP PBX appliances.
The Call4tel NX range of devices come preloaded with 3CX Version 18 and Debian 10 enabling users to simply load 3CX licences and configure SIP accounts and IP phones. The appliances can also be converted for use as a Session Border Controller (SBC) in a hosted 3CX environment.
The appliances can be used with a free Standard 4SC license, which can be generated from your 3CX customer portal. An extensive list of compatible IP Phones for plug-and-play installation is available, with advanced features supported. The 3CX certified appliance includes a web-based softphone client and Android and iOS mobile applications, as well as WebRTC-based web conferencing for up to 250 participants.
Suitable for local businesses of all sizes, the Cal4Tel appliance range will enable the workforce to join meetings, easily switch from a voice call to video, and experience high-quality interactive business communication.
About Call4tel (www.call4tel.com)
Call4tel offers unified communication solutions combined with the latest technologies that completely transform business communications. Based in Singapore, Call4tel, manufactures and assembles all its appliances locally.
Supercharged with smart features, the products enable users to boost employee productivity and cut costs. With decades of experience as a 3CX Distributor and Partner, Call4tel deploys unique appliances designed for seamless compatibility with 3CX.
With more than 7000 customers globally, Call4tel is known for its business continuity and exceptional customer service. Better connectivity, security and reliability are at the forefront of its offering.
Call4tel products are available via distributors and resellers globally enabling businesses to acquire enhanced communication solutions world-wide at a cost-effective price.
The company operates globally with offices dotted throughout Asia and Europe.
About Nology (www.nology.co.za)
Founded in 2001, Nology is a specialist value-added distributor of converged IP solutions to service providers, network operators, systems integrators and resellers across Southern Africa. The company distributes and supports leading international brands and is trusted by leading ISPs and network operators across Southern Africa. For more information call +27 (0)10 824 0040 or email sales@nology.co.za.
