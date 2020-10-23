Call4tel commences its operations in United States
Call4tel opens a new office at Tampa, Florida. Shipping Straight from US.TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Call4tel, provider of revolutionary unified communication solutions using the technology of the open-platform software PBX from 3CX is pleased to announce the opening of its new office at Tampa, Florida, US.
“We will now have a local presence and Jeremy D. Ritchea will be heading the business operations in United States. Call4tel will now source PBX directly from America. The Florida office will be stocked units and we will be shipping the products to our 3CX certified partners in Mexico, Canada and South America,” said Manikandan Chockalingam, Founder of Cal4Care Group.
You have guessed correctly. What it means to our customers is that there is going to be a deep cut in the cost of shipping, and it would obviously reflect in the reduction of the total price of our Call4tel products. As well as our partners will now be able to procure solutions from a single supplier, Call4tel, intended to offer the most of the business benefits for their partners and resellers.
About Call4tel:
Call4tel, one of the reputed and established brands of Call4Care Group is the industry leader in providing unified business communication solutions bundled with 3CX’s IP PBX. Call4tel offers 3CX NX 32, 3CX NX 32 SBC, 3CX NX 32C, 3CX NX 96, 3CX SBC DUO, HA 3CX that support upto 128 concurrent calls with 500 users. Products also support more than 250 SIP Trunk providers from 50 countries.
The products wrap around smart features like the WebRTC based enhanced video conference, plug’n’play SIP trunk connectivity, out-of the-box anti-hacking module, apps for Mac and Windows, Android, iOS and the Web and many more.
The value-added services include expert engineers with extensive skill-set for 24/7 support to implement all the requirements of our clientele.
Offering services to small, medium, and large-sized businesses globally, operating across Asia and Europe with an extensive supply chain, Call4tel boosts the productivity and quality of communication and slashes the business communication costs.
