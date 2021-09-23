AV-Comparatives offers advice on choosing a certified antivirus product for Android smartphones

Innsbruck based security-testing lab offers an overview of certified products and their functions

AV-Comparatives offers detailed information on mobile security products and advice on choosing the right product for one’s needs.”
— Andreas Clementi, Founder, AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In addition to expertise and experience, the Innsbruck test laboratory offers an overview of certified Android security products and their features.

The blogpost offers users assistance in selecting a suitable antivirus product for the Android platform. Eight of this year's products qualified for certification, by reaching a malware protection rate of at least 99%, with less than 10 false positives, and a battery drain of less than 8%. In this article, AV-Comparatives gives an overview of the general security-related components, which are summarised in the additional feature list, and can also be found in the test report.

Anti Malware: includes a function to scan against malicious apps

This feature is the only one required for AV-Comparatives' certification. When using and storing apps and files on external storage (e.g. SD card), it is recommended to make sure that the AV product supports scanning of external media. It should also be noted that with some AV products, scanning requires an active Internet connection. AV products may also support stalkerware detection. More information on stalkerware detection on Android can be found in this report.

Anti-Theft: includes remote functions in case the smartphone is lost or stolen

An anti-theft function with location tracking is already built into current versions of the Android operating system, but is also additionally offered by AV products. The anti-theft function makes it possible to reset the smartphone. The alarm function, for locating the smartphone or deterring a thief, should ideally only be controllable remotely. Optional is the activation of the front camera, and the automatic locking of the smartphone when the SIM card is changed.

Safe Browsing: includes a web-filter function to block dangerous websites

The anti-malware and anti-phishing protection features are often only implemented for certain browsers. Each AV product has its preferences as to which browser apps are supported.

App Audit: contains functions for controlling installed apps

The app audit feature, which provides information about permissions, mobile data usage, usage time, battery consumption and memory usage of individual apps, can be easier to use in AV products than in the operating system itself.

App Lock: contains a function to prevent unauthorised access to installed apps

An app-lock function for directly locking apps is helpful to protect sensitive app content or system settings from unauthorised access.

The right AV product for each person’s own smartphone should reflect the user’s own demands and technical requirements. If these are met, a trial version can often be used to test the product before purchase. Independent tests by AV-Comparatives provide useful guidance for selecting certified products.

About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

