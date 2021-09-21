Tim Melone of Your Life's Direction to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Take control of your life’s direction and reinvent your life!

Tim Melone is a certified coach through iPEC and the founder of Your Life's Direction, where he inspires and supports his clients to achieve their goals and unlock their highest potential.

Tim is committed to partnering with leaders looking to have a positive and sustaining impact. He empowers his clients to prioritize personal growth, not only in their business endeavors, but in every area of their lives.

“It's really important for people to tap into their own energy leadership to help them be that better version of themselves,” says Tim.

Prior to launching Your Life’s Direction, Tim spent over 30 years in Human Resources management and leadership in public, municipal and education, and non-profit environments. Tim combines his experience and appreciation for individuality to provide guidance on his client’s journey.

A man of faith, Tim says he believes divine intervention guided him to be a life coach. “Looking back at my life, I value and appreciate the interactions I had with a diversity of people. I learned that while people are more the same than they are different, they are also unique individuals, who are worth investing in.

“When you become a life coach, you need to exercise a different side of your brain,” says Tim. As a result, his job as a life coach is not to tell anybody what to do, but rather help them discover for themselves what they want and how to get there. Tim helps his clients uncover their beliefs about themselves and their way of life. These beliefs govern how we behave and determine our satisfaction, fulfillment and ability to thrive into the future.

“Coaching is personal and requires trust. I focus on making my clients feel cared for, valued, and listened to,” says Tim. “I believe there is value and dignity in each and every person and that's what helps me be a great non-judgmental listener.”

Close Up Radio will feature Tim Melone in an interview with Jim Masters on September 23rd at 3pm EDT

For more information, visit www.yourlifesdirection.org