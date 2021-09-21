Alpha23: 2021 Independent Hip Hop Artist to Watch
Alpha23: 2021 Independent Hip Hop Artist to WatchATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s highly competitive rap and hiphop industry, only a few handpicked independent artists have the ability to make noise and be seen. Amidst this ever-growing, overflowing pool of ambition, while some succumb to the bottom, certain names inevitably begin to rise to the top.
One name that has been rising to the top in 2021 is Alpha23, a talented rapper/singer/songwriter. This star from Atlanta, Georgia broke onto the scene in 2019 and people are beginning to take serious notice.
Alpha23 attended Georgia State University. While studying Marketing, he began working with local artists & clubs via his street promotions company, iExclusive Promotions & Booking, which ultimately culminated into a promotional collaboration with Def Jam South.
Although it was known by many of his close friends and associates that Alpha was an extremely talented songwriter and rapper, he instead chose to focus on marketing and promotions. During this time, Alpha23’s skills and notoriety also continued to grow.
In the midst of the pandemic in 2020, Alpha23 released his top-streaming single to date, “Move On!”, which is a record with a strong bass and a beat that makes it the perfect addition to your favorite workout playlist. His 2nd top-streaming single “HUH?!” doesn’t fall too far behind and is undoubtedly a record that has remained a fan favorite since its release in November 2020. If there ever was a list of Alpha23 songs where the rapper serves serious bars, “HUH?!” would be at the top. As of 2021, he has since earned over 2 million streams on Spotify and Apple Music.
It’s obvious by his growing fanbase, particularly on Instagram where Alpha currently has over 165,000 followers, that the buzzing rapper has a knack for creating entertaining, engaging, and quality content. Alpha makes it a priority to engage with his fans on his social media platforms. Equally impressive are the 5.4M views on #Alpha23 on popular video-sharing social network, TikTok, and the almost one million views on his YouTube channel, Alpha23 TV.
Alpha23 clearly will not be hitting the brakes any time soon, having already released three hot new singles since mid-August; “Ronin Kenshi”, “Dragonfly”, and “Roller Disco (Slide)”. While 2021 has already proven to be a fruitful year for the shining rapper, it is safe to say he’s gearing up and building momentum for an even greater 2022 and beyond.
Stay tuned for upcoming releases and check out more of Alpha23’s music at www.theonlyalpha.com
For businesses interested in partnership or media opportunities, please send an email to mvmentglobal@gmail.com.
MVMENT/iExclusive Enterprises, Inc.
MVMENT Global
+1 864-869-8693
mvmentglobal@gmail.com
