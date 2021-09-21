Openforce Appoints Jared Allen as Chief Technology Officer
Seasoned executive brings nearly three decades of technology leadership experience driving extensive and sustainable growth.
With Jared's tremendous experience in the SaaS industry combined with his keen sense for innovation, I’m looking forward to bringing his vision to Openforce clients and the 1099 workforce market.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Openforce, the leading software technology platform for managing commercial relationships between contracting companies and their 1099 independent contractor (IC) workforce, today announced that Jared Allen has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In his role as CTO, Mr. Allen will join the executive leadership team and oversee the company’s existing technology solutions as well as spearhead the development of the company’s recently announced Insurtech offering, IC Insure.
Mr. Allen brings nearly three decades of SaaS experience to Openforce, most recently serving as the Vice President of Product Development at Micro Focus, a global enterprise software risk company, where he led the Digital Safe product portfolio. Prior to Micro Focus, Mr. Allen held roles as the CTO of GWAVA, a worldwide leader in Enterprise Information Archiving, where he was responsible for the company’s product vision and development, and Vice President of Development and Support at Blackboard, an education technology company.
“Openforce is experiencing unprecedented opportunity and growth,” said Mr. Allen. “The expanding gig economy and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in significant demand for Openforce’s unique SaaS platform for 1099 workforce management. I am excited to lead our efforts in contributing to Openforce’s technology leadership and delivering our solutions to our customers.”
Known for his strong sense of accountability, Mr. Allen is focused on delivering quality technology solutions that exceed the needs of the customer. His approach, combined with a passion for innovation, has yielded an excellent track record of new product development, legacy platform modernization and organizational transformation.
“Jared is a strong strategic addition to our executive team and is well-suited to help us move to the next level of growth and success,” said Wendy Greenland, CEO of Openforce. “With his tremendous experience in the SaaS industry combined with his keen sense for innovation, I’m looking forward to bringing his vision to Openforce clients and the 1099 workforce market.”
About Openforce
Openforce® is the leader in technology-driven services that reduce operating costs and mitigate compliance risk for companies using independent contractors. Openforce frees contracting companies from the burden of onboarding, contracting, and settlement processing while helping contractors build their business. Our cloud-based applications help businesses achieve more sustainable, profitable growth by removing financial, operational and compliance barriers to getting business done. Openforce is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm Riverside Partners. Learn more at www.oforce.com.
To learn more about Jared and the leadership team, visit www.oforce.com/company/leadership/.
