"Little Things" Mean Alot At World's Foremost Indie Music Awards

Pamela Hopkins

Little Wretches

Winners of the 7th Annual Josie Music Awards were announced at Saturday's ceremony held at Country Tonite Theatre in Pigeon Forge, TN.

Josie & Tinamarie, there's nothing any of us could do to thank you for all you both do & the time you dedicate to do it, to give artists like us a platform! Love my new JMA family!!”
— Pamela Hopkins

PIGEON FORGE, TN, USA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's No Small Feat... At Saturday's 7th Annual Josie Music Awards, two "Little" artists won BIG! From Little Rock, AR, country singer-songwriter Pamela Hopkins won for Best Country Song by a Duo/Group, for her co-write with Matt Dame and Trafton Harvey, "Little Things." Little Wretches, a Pittsburgh indie band, won for Multi-Genre Group of the Year. Both acts are represented by MTS Management Group.

Pamela Hopkins said, "It was so great to have 2 of wonderful/bestest friends/band members there with me at the awards show, and it was great to make a bunch of new friends! Thank you also @offtherowstudio_tn producer PT Houston for making our song so great! Josie & Tinamarie, there's nothing any of us could do to thank you for all you both do & the time you dedicate to do it, to give artists like us a platform! Love my new JMA family!!"

Robert Wagner of Little Wretches said, "Mike Madden, John Carson, Hk Hilner, and Rosa Colucci, you and I made a good record, didn't we?"

Former MTS client, Billy Ray Rock won for Best R&B/Soul Song, "Get The Funk." For a full list of this year's winners, please visit https://www.josiemusicawards.com/2021-official-winner-list.html.

This year's JMAs were held on Saturday, September 19th, 2021,at the Country Tonite Theatre in Pigeon Forge, TN. The Josie Music Awards is an all genre music award show ceremony which includes a lavish red carpet and many performances. Since its inaugural celebration in 2015, the Josie Music Awards was, is, and remains the largest independent artist award show globally. Certainly, the most gala from the red carpet to the breathtaking venues the award show has been held in such as The Gaylord Opryland Resort "The Springs" building and the world-renowned Schermerhorn Symphony Center Concert Hall, The Nissan Stadium (all located in Nashville, Tennessee) and The Celebrity Theater in Dollywood (Pigeon Forge, Tennessee). Thousands of people from around the globe attend such as independent artists, songwriters, record labels, talent agencies, promotion companies, producers, engineers, management companies, press, music industry businesses, family/friends/fans, and more come out each year to enjoy the performances, award recognition, and the elaborate celebration. For more information, visit https://www.josiemusicawards.com/.

ABOUT PAMELA HOPKINS: Little Rock, Arkansas native Pamela Hopkins is a powerhouse singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. Her first Nashville album of all original music was released in February 1995. She returned to the studio to record her second album/EP project released in October 2018. 2 more singles were released in 2019.

Pamela returned to the studio in the spring of 2020, in Franklin, TN, to record her next 4 singles with Off the Row Recording Studio as one of their "Break Out Artists." She plans to release 6 singles in 2021. Pamela regularly performs in piano bars, Norwegian Cruise Ships and clubs across the US. Pamela Hopkins has amassed more than 1.5 million streams on Spotify, with "Givin' A Damn" receiving over 500K alone.

Website: https://www.Pamelahopkinsmusic.com

ABOUT LITTLE WRETCHES: The Little Wretches earned their stripes during the indie heyday of the 80s and 90s in Pittsburgh. In 2020, frontman Robert Wagner issued two new albums, including "Undesirables And Anarchists," which featured a #1 international iTunes chart hit and received airplay on more than 100 AM/FM stations across North America. Wagner continues to perform at coffeehouses and small clubs. A Master's Degree holder, Wagner also counsels abused, neglected, traumatized and court-adjudicated youth. He is the co-founder of The Calliope Acoustic Open Stage, an event that has lasted 15+ years. Wagner is also a long-term cancer survivor. www.littlewretches.com

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

Little Things

You just read:

"Little Things" Mean Alot At World's Foremost Indie Music Awards

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
"Little Things" Mean Alot At World's Foremost Indie Music Awards
MTS And See Your Shadow Songwriting Win At 14th Prayze Factor Awards
Meet Artist, Director, and MTV VMA Nominated Producer Mark Schroeder Aka Marco Dinero
View All Stories From This Author