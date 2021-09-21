KAYCHA LABS RECEIVES COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENT HEMP LAB CERTIFICATION

Cannabis & Hemp Testing

Kaycha Labs is pleased to announce its Denver lab has been certified by the CDPHE to conduct mandatory industrial hemp compliance testing.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaycha Labs, a leader in cannabis and hemp testing technologies, is pleased to announce its Denver lab has been certified by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (“CDPHE”) to conduct mandatory industrial hemp compliance testing.

Colorado is now requiring industrial hemp producers that wish to manufacture and market their products in the state to complete a full panel of tests with a “CDPHE Certified Lab.” The required full panel tests include potency, microbial contaminants, pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and mycotoxins.

James Horvath, Kaycha’s CEO, highlighted, “Our Denver lab has been serving the Colorado cannabis and hemp market since 2014, and one of the longest tenured labs in the state, we view the CDPHE certification requirements as an overwhelming positive for the industry. Through the agency’s vigilant and rigorous surveillance, everyone benefits by knowing that they can have confidence in our published findings.” Stephen Goldman, Kaycha’s Denver-based Chief Science Officer, added, “Through the state’s high standards and oversight, we believe Colorado consumers benefit. In the end, it’s all about safety and we have and will continue to be committed to performing comprehensive and accurate cannabis and hemp testing services.”

ABOUT KAYCHA LABS: Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Kaycha Labs has testing labs in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Oregon, and Tennessee. Kaycha’s network of accredited labs is a recognized leader in testing precision and speed, delivering results within 48 hours with sample automation and technology innovation. Kaycha labs implements over 500 procedures and methods to test cannabis and hemp products using state-of-the-art equipment. These procedures and methods comply with standards set by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), International Standards Organization (ISO), United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Services, and Association of Analytical Communities (AOAC).

