Governor Mills Proclaims September 20-24 as Clean Energy Week in Maine

Governor Janet Mills has proclaimed (PDF) this week – September 20, 2021 through September 24, 2021 – as Clean Energy Week in Maine. Clean Energy Week recognizes the critical need to develop clean, renewable energy to contribute to the global efforts against climate change, offset the use of imported fossil fuels, and build a thriving economy with good-paying jobs across Maine.

“Transitioning to clean energy will not only fight climate change, it will create good-paying jobs, support our economic recovery from the pandemic, and make our state competitive in emerging industries around the world,” said Governor Janet Mills. “We will continue our work to make Maine a global leader in clean energy by investing in research and development, expanding workforce training, and attracting innovation. During Clean Energy Week, I encourage the people of Maine to join me in recognizing the importance of clean energy as we chart our future.”

Governor Mills has taken steps to embrace clean energy and prepare for and mitigate the effects of climate change on Maine. Maine has set some of the most aggressive renewable energy requirements in the country – 80 percent renewable energy by 2030, and a goal of 100 percent by 2050. Maine also enacted aggressive targets to cut greenhouse gas emissions - 45 percent by 2030, and 80 percent by 2050, as well as achieving carbon neutrality by 2045. Governor Mills has also pledged to more than double Maine’s clean energy and energy efficiency jobs to 30,000 by 2030; to expand incentives for purchasing electric vehicles (EV) and build more EV charging stations across Maine; to double the pace of home weatherization; and to purchase more renewable energy through the state procurement process. More information about the Governor’s actions to mitigate climate change can be found here on the Maine Climate Council’s website.

The text of the Governor’s proclamation is below:

WHEREAS, Maine is committed to a clean energy future and enjoys abundant forms of renewable energy that powers homes and businesses across the State; and

WHEREAS, the generation of power from renewable sources, including forms such as hydro, wood, wind, and solar, plays an important role in meeting the needs of our homes and businesses; and

WHEREAS, Maine has a Renewable Portfolio Standard that requires 80 percent renewable energy by 2030 and has a goal of 100 percent by 2050; and

WHEREAS, Maine leads New England in wind-powered generation; and

WHEREAS, the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy ranked Maine 16th in its 2020 State Energy Efficiency Scorecard; and

WHEREAS, Maine supports the strategic electrification of heating and transportation, establishing the goal of installing 100,000 new heat pumps by 2025, as well as leading initiatives to expand availability of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure; and

WHEREAS, recognizing the urgency of taking action to combat climate change, Maine has established mandates to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 45 percent below 1990 levels by 2030 and at least 80 percent by 2050 and created the Maine Climate Council that released the Maine Climate Action Plan that provides recommendations to meet these targets; and

WHEREAS, clean energy is part of America’s energy future and includes generation from renewable sources such as onshore wind, offshore wind, solar, hydro and geothermal sources, as well as energy storage; and

WHEREAS, the clean energy sector is an expanding part of the economy and has been a key driver of growth in Maine over the last decade, and Maine has a goal of more than doubling the clean energy workforce in the state to 30,000 jobs by 2030, growing local economies and boosting the state’s workforce and economic development;

NOW, THEREFORE, be it resolved that I, Janet T. Mills, Governor of the State of Maine, do hereby proclaim September 20th through September 24th, 2021 as

NATIONAL CLEAN ENERGY WEEK

throughout the State of Maine, and I urge all citizens to recognize this observance.

In testimony whereof, I have caused the Great Seal of the State to be hereunto affixed GIVEN under my hand at Augusta this twentieth day of September Two Thousand Twenty-One

Janet T. Mills Governor