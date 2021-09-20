Governor Gordon Remains Confident that Wyoming’s Wolf Management Program is Successful

Governor Mark Gordon has issued a statement

Cheyenne - Governor Mark Gordon has issued a statement in response to an announcement from the US Fish and Wildlife Service that it will initiate a comprehensive status review of the gray wolf in the western U.S. The Governor is confident the review will find Wyoming's wolf management program has been highly successful in meeting the state’s commitment to the long-term viability of wolves in Wyoming. The Governor’s statement follows:

“Wyoming has managed wolves according to our plan, and that plan has been sufficient to satisfy wolf population targets while allowing producers to take appropriate measures to protect livestock. Ours was a hard-fought and careful process that resulted in a unique plan that works. If it’s not broken we don’t need to fix it. Wyoming will stand by our plan, which is supported with unassailable data. We respect all state’s abilities to manage wildlife within their borders. This is just another example of a Federal action which attempts to usurp states’ authorities.”

