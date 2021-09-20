Mule deer buck illegally killed with pellet gun in Pocatello

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the illegal killing of a mule deer buck in Pocatello.

On the afternoon of Aug 30, Idaho Fish and Game received a call about a dead deer located on the 900 block of Bryan Road in Pocatello in a residential yard. Fish and Game personnel thought they were responding to the aftermath of a deer/vehicle collision—an event that happens all too often in the Pocatello and Chubbuck communities. However, after further investigation, Fish and Game officers determined that the buck had been killed with a pellet gun.

Neighborhood residents had seen the buck, a frequent visitor to the area, alive at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Aug 29. Though officers are not sure when or where the deer was shot, the deer was reported dead at 4:15 p.m. the next day.

Fish and Game is currently working an active criminal investigation into the incident. At least two Fish and Game violations and one City of Pocatello violation have been identified in relation to this incident: taking a big game animal during closed season, taking a big game animal with an unlawful weapon (both IDAPA code violations), and discharging a firearm within the city limits of Pocatello (City of Pocatello violation).

According to information provided by the City of Pocatello, City Code 9.32 states that it is unlawful for any person to discharge firearms of any kind or description within the city limits of Pocatello and defines a firearm as “any instrument used in the propulsion of shot, shell or bullets or other harmful objects by the action of gunpowder exploded within it, or by the action of compressed air within it, or by the power of springs and including what are commonly known as air rifles, BB guns, slings or flippers.”

“This is the second time in two years that we have investigated an illegal killing of a mule deer with a pellet gun in Pocatello,” said Senior Conservation Officer Tyler Peterson. “Not only is it tough to see a deer killed in such a way, it’s also scary to think that a pellet capable of killing a large buck was actually discharged in a residential area not too far from busy streets and a school.”

If anyone has any information regarding this incident or any wildlife violation, please contact Senior Conservation Officer Tyler Peterson at 208-251-4515 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous and those with information leading to an arrest are eligible for rewards.