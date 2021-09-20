Brain Injury Treatment using the Pons medical device

Pillars of Wellness is happy to announce a treatment program to help individuals living with chronic physical and cognitive symptoms due to a brain injury.

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two cutting-edge health technology in neuroplasticity for a synergistic impact in brain health

Pillars of Wellness is excited to announce a collaborative treatment program to help individuals in Southwest Ontario who are living with chronic physical and cognitive symptoms following a brain injury. The collaboration will combine two innovative, evidence-based programs under one roof at Pillars of Wellness.

“We are excited to be offering these disruptive, transformative neuro-technologies and cutting-edge programs together."

Lori Desjardine, Occupational Therapist and Co-Owner and Founder of Pillars of Wellness.

The first program uses a revolutionary medical device called the PoNS™ (Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator), which is intended to treat chronic balance deficit resulting from traumatic brain injury or concussion. A small, paddle-shaped mouthpiece is held in the mouth and delivers a mild electrical current through the tongue to the brain. When paired with physical therapy, the PoNS device is thought to promote neuroplasticity, or the brain's ability to adapt, rewire and reorganize itself by forming new neural connections. The device has been shown to be safe and effective in clinical trials and has been used successfully by Pillars of Wellness for over a year.

The second is the Vox Neuro™ Cognitive Health Assessment technology. It provides objective data of real-time cognitive function in a clear report. VoxNeuro’s proprietary assessment methods combine industry-validated and innovative neuropsychological tests with simultaneous electroencephalography (EEG) recording. This medical software rapidly analyzes and transforms the EEG’s event-related potential (ERP) data into actionable insights on core cognitive functions. VoxNeuro™ is backed by more than 30 years of globally celebrated, peer-reviewed scientific research.

"Often times, people who suffer from a brain injury, they don't have many options than following traditional rehabilitation which usually focuses on one area of treatment at a time (brain function or physical function)”. "Now, with the combined PoNS Treatment and VoxNeuro Assessment, we are able to offer innovative treatments for both cognitive and physical symptoms together, all under one roof, at Pillars of Wellness", says Lori Desjardine.

Following a brain injury, individuals can suffer from a wide range of symptoms. Sometimes these symptoms impact brain function (thinking, concentration, focus, or fatigue) or physical function (mobility, balance, dizziness). For many, there will be a mixture of both. After traditional rehabilitation, some patients will continue to live with ongoing symptoms, which often means living with a greatly reduced quality of life. The advantage of being treated in an integrated care clinic is the ability to receive efficient care from different health practitioners with different skills sets. It also reduces the redundancy of care and speed up the recovery process.

"We know that with the right combination of stimulation, challenge, and repetition, the brain can permanently rewire itself physically and functionally," says Lori Desjardine.

"We are thrilled to be working with Helius Medical for the PoNS program and VoxNeuro. It has already helped many people with traumatic brain injuries. These cutting-edge health technologies bring together two transformative brain health innovations that are built on the principles of neuroplasticity, with the goal of identifying if the brain functions are healthy and the recovery after an injury. At Pillars of Wellness, we can positively impact and transform the lives of those suffering from brain injuries and concussions."

This is especially exciting for a past client at Pillars of Wellness. For privacy reasons, the client name cannot be mentioned.

"When I was giving the PONS treatment consideration, I will admit that the time commitment was concerning at first. Now that I've completed the program, I have to say that I'm so happy I made the commitment. Janna and Lori did an amazing job at giving me exercises that could be incorporated into my daily routines at home, which made exercising less of a chore for me. The care that I received at Pillars of Wellness is unlike any I've had before. Now that the program is done, I can complete tasks around my home with so much more ease. I can clean without having to take breaks, I can cook dinner every night and stand on my feet for an hour without fatigue, and overall, I've just gained so much confidence back."

VoxNeuro Cognitive Health Assessment