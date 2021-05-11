Pillars of Wellness: Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Awareness: How The PonS Therapy Help People With The Disease?

Pillars of Wellness' Logo MS Treatment using the Pons medical device Pons Medical Device

May marks Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Awareness Month and is well timed with a medical technology breakthrough in helping people fighting the disease.

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May marks Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Awareness Month and is well timed with a medical technology breakthrough in helping people fighting the disease.

For over a year, Pillars of Wellness has been using this innovative technology called PoNS Treatment™. It is an authorized medical device and commercially available in Canada.

The device is intended for short-term treatment (14 weeks) geared towards gait and balance deficits due to mild and moderate symptoms from MS, and is to be used in conjunction with active physiotherapy. The way it works is by placing the non-surgical medical device on the tongue, where is provides gentle stimulation. This stimulation excites the neural network flowing to the brain. This neural activity is believed to enable neuroplasticity, which may restore lost function, which in MS patients can result in improved walking and mobility.

"We've had six clients complete the program, four of them with MS. They've all made significant improvements in their walking speed and quality," said Lori Desjardine, Owner and Occupational Therapist at Pillars of Wellness.

"The device's stimulation coupled with this intense program of movement, balance, specific exercises as well as a breathing awareness and mindfulness has shown to improve people's walking and balance."

This evidence-based technology could help so many people around the world. Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the world, with an estimated 90,000 Canadians living with the disease. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed with MS every day. Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49 and the unpredictable effects of the disease will last for the rest of their lives.

The MS society of Canada is very active in helping communities across Canada by providing information, support and educational events for people living with MS.

The medical industry has made tremendous breakthroughs in many areas of health. It has helped thousands of people fighting diseases. However, not enough people have the ability to access those treatments due the high cost and accessibility.

We are hoping one day that governments will prioritize healthcare and provide more funding in areas of needs. As health professionals, we are dedicated to helping others. At Pillars of Wellness we aim to bridge the gap between accessible services, latest research and technology to support recovery and of course quality of care. MS is a lifelong condition that requires well rounded, accessible and efficient care.



Pillars of Wellness, an integrated care clinic in Burlington, Ontario. Canada