Lane Restrictions This Week on I-80 WB and Route 11 SB in North Centre Township, Columbia County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions this week on Interstate 80 westbound and Route 11 southbound in North Centre Township, Columbia County, for a bridge project.

On Monday, September 20 through Thursday, September 23, the contractor, Bill Anskis Company, Inc., will be performing structural repairs on a bridge on Interstate 80 westbound, just west of Exit 241 (Lime Ridge). Work will be performed between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., weather permitting.

Interstate 80 westbound traffic can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed. The exit ramp 241A will be closed to traffic. Traffic will be detoured to exit ramp 241B to Route 11 northbound where they will be directed back to Route 11 southbound.

Motorists traveling Route 11 southbound near the Interstate 80 interchange can expect the right lane to be closed while work is being performed on the Interstate 80 westbound bridge. Motorists will be directed to the left lane. 

Bill Anskis Company, Inc. is the primary contractor for this $81,890, bridge project.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, expect lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov. 

###

