PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 116 (York Road) Project just South of Spring Grove, York County

​Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plan display regarding the Route 116 (York Road) bridge preservation project over Codorus Creek Tributary C in North Codorus Township, York County. The purpose of the project is to address structural deficiencies of the bridge and provide continued safe and efficient access on Route 116 over Codorus Creek Tributary C.

The project consists of replacement of the bridge beams and deck, minor substructure repairs, roadway, guiderail improvements, and minor reconstruction of York Road and Jefferson Road (Route 516) intersection. The proposed bridge will carry three 12-foot lanes and 8-foot shoulders. The bridge was constructed in 1958 and is in need of superstructure repairs to increase the lifespan and drivability of the structure.

Route 116 traffic will be maintained via staged construction. Each stage will maintain one through lane in each direction and include a turn lane for westbound York Road drivers turning onto Jefferson Road. All turning movements at the intersection of York and Jefferson Road will occur at the western connecting road, as the eastern connecting leg of Jefferson Road will be closed to perform construction.

The project is currently in design and construction work is expected to take place in the 2023 and 2024 construction seasons. The duration of construction is anticipated to last approximately 12 months. A digital version of the information will be available to view online from September 20, 2021 to October 20, 2021.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Gladis Silverio, PennDOT Project Manager, at gsilverio@pa.gov or 717-705-6207.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

