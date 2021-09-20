Route 885 Signal Work Begins Tuesday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing traffic signal upgrade work on Route 885 in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will begin Tuesday, September 21 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions and traffic shifts will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through the end of September at the intersection of Greenfield Avenue, Saline Street, and Irvine Street. Flaggers will assist motorists through the intersection.

Crews from Allison Park Contractors will conduct signal, pedestrian signal, and radar detector upgrade work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #